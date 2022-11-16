Terran Orbital Co. (NYSE:LLAP) Major Shareholder Beach Point Capital Management Sells 5,520 Shares of Stock

Terran Orbital Co. (NYSE:LLAP – Get Rating) major shareholder Beach Point Capital Management sold 5,520 shares of Terran Orbital stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.80, for a total value of $15,456.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,031,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,888,936.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Beach Point Capital Management also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 11th, Beach Point Capital Management sold 5,030 shares of Terran Orbital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.83, for a total value of $14,234.90.

On Wednesday, November 9th, Beach Point Capital Management sold 51,473 shares of Terran Orbital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.82, for a total value of $145,153.86.

On Monday, November 7th, Beach Point Capital Management sold 1,209 shares of Terran Orbital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.80, for a total value of $3,385.20.

On Wednesday, November 2nd, Beach Point Capital Management sold 20,112 shares of Terran Orbital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.90, for a total value of $58,324.80.

On Monday, October 31st, Beach Point Capital Management sold 65,230 shares of Terran Orbital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total value of $201,560.70.

On Wednesday, September 14th, Beach Point Capital Management sold 4,875 shares of Terran Orbital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total value of $19,548.75.

On Monday, September 12th, Beach Point Capital Management sold 27,000 shares of Terran Orbital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.22, for a total value of $113,940.00.

On Thursday, September 8th, Beach Point Capital Management sold 2,653 shares of Terran Orbital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.12, for a total value of $10,930.36.

On Thursday, August 18th, Beach Point Capital Management sold 1,620 shares of Terran Orbital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.51, for a total value of $7,306.20.

Terran Orbital Stock Performance

Shares of Terran Orbital stock opened at $2.67 on Wednesday. Terran Orbital Co. has a 1 year low of $1.69 and a 1 year high of $12.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of Terran Orbital

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LLAP shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Terran Orbital from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. B. Riley began coverage on Terran Orbital in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Terran Orbital in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Terran Orbital from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Beach Point Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Terran Orbital in the 1st quarter valued at $151,181,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Terran Orbital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. Lockheed Martin Corp bought a new stake in Terran Orbital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,857,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Terran Orbital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Francisco Partners Management LP bought a new stake in Terran Orbital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,097,000. 84.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Terran Orbital

Terran Orbital Corporation manufactures, owns, and operates satellites and related space-based solutions that provide earth observation, data and analytics to defense, intelligence, civil, and commercial end users in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Satellite Solutions and Earth Observation Solutions.

Featured Articles

