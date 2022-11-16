Tether Gold Price Reaches $1,766.29 on Top Exchanges (XAUT)

Tether Gold (XAUT) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 16th. In the last week, Tether Gold has traded up 4.2% against the US dollar. One Tether Gold token can now be bought for about $1,766.29 or 0.10653815 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Tether Gold has a market cap of $85.58 million and approximately $129,601.56 worth of Tether Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether Gold Token Profile

Tether Gold launched on January 23rd, 2020. Tether Gold’s total supply is 246,524 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,450 tokens. Tether Gold’s official website is tether.to. Tether Gold’s official Twitter account is @tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Tether Gold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tether Gold (Gold) is a digital asset offered by TG Commodities Limited. One full XAUt token represents one troy fine ounce of gold on a London Good Delivery bar.The XAUT token can be transferred to any on-chain address from the purchasers' Tether wallet where it is issued after purchase. Specific gold bar(s) will be associated with each on-chain address where Tether Gold is held.”

