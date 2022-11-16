Tetra Tech, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, December 9th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th.

Tetra Tech has increased its dividend by an average of 18.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 8 years. Tetra Tech has a payout ratio of 19.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Tetra Tech to earn $5.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.7%.

NASDAQ:TTEK opened at $157.78 on Wednesday. Tetra Tech has a 1-year low of $118.55 and a 1-year high of $192.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.40 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $135.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.24.

Tetra Tech ( NASDAQ:TTEK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.11. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 7.51%. The business had revenue of $736.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tetra Tech will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TTEK shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on Tetra Tech from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

In other Tetra Tech news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.66, for a total value of $173,592.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,631,041.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director J Christopher Lewis sold 16,800 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.62, for a total transaction of $2,412,816.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,124,635.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.66, for a total value of $173,592.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,631,041.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the 1st quarter valued at $548,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Tetra Tech by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the first quarter valued at about $421,000. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems bought a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the second quarter valued at approximately $382,000. 85.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through two segments Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

