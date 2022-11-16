Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 16,859 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Tetra Tech worth $8,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,349,000. Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in Tetra Tech by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 1,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in Tetra Tech by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in Tetra Tech by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,577,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $351,989,000 after buying an additional 141,932 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Tetra Tech by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 45,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,209,000 after buying an additional 15,422 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Tetra Tech

In other news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.66, for a total value of $173,592.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,631,041.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.66, for a total value of $173,592.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,631,041.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director J Christopher Lewis sold 16,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.62, for a total transaction of $2,412,816.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,496 shares in the company, valued at $10,124,635.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tetra Tech Price Performance

TTEK opened at $157.78 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $135.50 and a 200-day moving average of $136.24. The company has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.40 and a beta of 0.91. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.55 and a 1-year high of $192.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.11. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 20.02%. The business had revenue of $736.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tetra Tech Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TTEK has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Tetra Tech Profile

(Get Rating)

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through two segments Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTEK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.