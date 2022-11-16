Thames Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Thames Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 49,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $16,824,000. S&P Global comprises approximately 6.8% of Thames Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 69.9% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 54,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,192,000 after purchasing an additional 22,251 shares during the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,969,000. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 33.1% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. McDonald Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 2,306.4% during the first quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 10.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 15,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,535,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the period. 88.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPGI stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $354.33. 18,357 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,855,634. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $279.32 and a 52 week high of $484.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $322.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $341.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.44 billion, a PE ratio of 29.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.06.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.14. S&P Global had a net margin of 33.78% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 28.43%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SPGI. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $397.00 price objective (down from $430.00) on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on S&P Global from $423.00 to $364.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of S&P Global from $380.00 to $354.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Argus cut their target price on shares of S&P Global from $420.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of S&P Global to $390.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $387.19.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

