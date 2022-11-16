Thames Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Thames Capital Management LLC cut its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 33.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 57,523 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 28,384 shares during the quarter. NXP Semiconductors comprises about 3.4% of Thames Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Thames Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $8,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2,183.3% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 232 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. 88.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on NXPI shares. Cowen lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup lowered their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.25.

Shares of NXPI traded down $7.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $167.67. 16,009 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,675,718. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.73. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $132.08 and a 52-week high of $239.91. The company has a market cap of $43.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.42.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.845 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is currently 33.67%.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

