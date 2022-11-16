Thames Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Thames Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) by 27.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,175 shares during the period. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts accounts for about 2.1% of Thames Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Thames Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts worth $5,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 4.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 297,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,581,000 after buying an additional 13,097 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,076,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,737,000 after purchasing an additional 129,211 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 644,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,380,000 after purchasing an additional 61,916 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 374,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,601,000 after purchasing an additional 31,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 33,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 12,240 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, insider Scott R. Strickland sold 1,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total value of $116,660.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,246.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.07. The company had a trading volume of 7,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 984,025. The company has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.47. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.81 and a 12-month high of $93.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on WH. TheStreet downgraded Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays upped their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $96.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited-service hotels.

Featured Stories

