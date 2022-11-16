The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Acquired by Vaughan David Investments LLC IL

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL increased its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,606 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BA. Tevis Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 69.6% in the second quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 195 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 1,092.3% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 118.5% in the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 271 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Karlinski Andrew C acquired a new position in Boeing during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network lifted its position in Boeing by 133.3% during the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 350 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BA shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $281.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $180.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $192.00 to $180.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Boeing from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.18.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $174.47 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.57. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $113.02 and a 12-month high of $232.95.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($6.25). The company had revenue of $15.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.03 billion. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.60) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -8.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Boeing news, CEO David L. Calhoun bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $158.88 per share, for a total transaction of $3,972,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,972,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Boeing news, CEO David L. Calhoun bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $158.88 per share, for a total transaction of $3,972,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,972,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 1,285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $157.09 per share, with a total value of $201,860.65. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $458,231.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

