The Dixie Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXYN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

The Dixie Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 49,100 shares, a growth of 6.3% from the October 15th total of 46,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DXYN. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of The Dixie Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 899,472 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after purchasing an additional 13,341 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Dixie Group by 119.8% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 136,865 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 74,588 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Dixie Group by 2.1% during the first quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,239,273 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,942,000 after purchasing an additional 46,700 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Dixie Group by 15.0% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 57,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Dixie Group by 2.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 550,669 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 15,480 shares in the last quarter. 53.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Dixie Group alerts:

The Dixie Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DXYN opened at $0.98 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The Dixie Group has a 1 year low of $0.92 and a 1 year high of $6.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The Dixie Group Company Profile

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded The Dixie Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on The Dixie Group in a report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

(Get Rating)

The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products to residential customers in North America and internationally. It offers residential carpets, custom rugs, and engineered wood products under the Fabrica brand for interior decorators and designers, selected retailers and furniture stores, luxury home builders, and manufacturers of luxury motor coaches and yachts; and specialty carpets and rugs for the high-end residential marketplace, as well as luxury vinyl flooring products and broadloom carpet products under the Masland Residential brand name through the interior design community and specialty floorcovering retailers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Dixie Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Dixie Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.