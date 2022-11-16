The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) Declares $0.11 Monthly Dividend

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.5% annually over the last three years.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust stock opened at $21.22 on Wednesday. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a one year low of $18.28 and a one year high of $27.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.01.

In other news, insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 1,500 shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total transaction of $30,615.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 139,313 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,843,378.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 2,063 shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total value of $46,747.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 140,813 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,190,822.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GDV. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 28,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,571 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management increased its position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 16,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd increased its position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 97,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 33,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

