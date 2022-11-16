The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) Price Target to $109.20

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) had its price target upped by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $95.60 to $109.20 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 40.36% from the company’s current price.
A number of other analysts have also commented on FMX. UBS Group upgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fomento Económico Mexicano currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.60.
Shares of FMX stock opened at $77.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $27.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.91. Fomento Económico Mexicano has a 12 month low of $58.73 and a 12 month high of $84.33.
Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.
