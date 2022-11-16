The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) Price Target to $109.20

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) had its price target upped by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $95.60 to $109.20 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 40.36% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on FMX. UBS Group upgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fomento Económico Mexicano currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.60.

Get Fomento Económico Mexicano alerts:

Fomento Económico Mexicano Price Performance

Shares of FMX stock opened at $77.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $27.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.91. Fomento Económico Mexicano has a 12 month low of $58.73 and a 12 month high of $84.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fomento Económico Mexicano

Fomento Económico Mexicano Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 73,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,604,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 198,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,430,000 after purchasing an additional 46,567 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 10,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 3,099 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,217,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,056,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,820,000 after purchasing an additional 302,363 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.15% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.