The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Short Interest Up 15.1% in October

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,710,000 shares, a growth of 15.1% from the October 15th total of 4,960,000 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,150,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Insider Activity

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 56,248 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $1,463,010.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 291,039 shares in the company, valued at $7,569,924.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 7,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.16, for a total value of $2,524,584.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,019 shares in the company, valued at $39,239,882.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 56,248 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $1,463,010.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 291,039 shares in the company, valued at $7,569,924.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 998,172 shares of company stock worth $26,958,095. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Goldman Sachs Group

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,286 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 19.3% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 54,070 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $17,849,000 after purchasing an additional 8,738 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 8.4% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,759 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.9% in the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Partners Group Inc raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 298.5% in the first quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 3,770 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,824 shares during the period. 69.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Down 0.1 %

GS stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $382.33. 2,296,716 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,707,659. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $327.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $320.16. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 52 week low of $277.84 and a 52 week high of $412.66. The company has a market cap of $129.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.38.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The investment management company reported $8.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.47 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.53 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 22.50% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $14.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 33.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on GS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $370.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $354.00 to $341.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $330.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. JMP Securities increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $415.00 price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $400.19.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

Featured Articles

