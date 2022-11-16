The Goldman Sachs Group Trims ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) Target Price to $12.00

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group to $12.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 39.21% from the stock’s previous close.

ACVA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on ACV Auctions from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of ACV Auctions from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of ACV Auctions to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of ACV Auctions from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of ACV Auctions from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.67.

NASDAQ:ACVA traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.62. The stock had a trading volume of 24,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,246,192. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.93 and a beta of 1.49. ACV Auctions has a 1-year low of $6.10 and a 1-year high of $22.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29.

In other news, CEO George Chamoun sold 84,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.13, for a total transaction of $774,598.33. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 220,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,013,703.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in ACV Auctions by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 154,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,740 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in ACV Auctions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $409,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 6.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,229,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,027,000 after acquiring an additional 130,635 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 46.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 111,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 35,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,467,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,260,000 after acquiring an additional 133,774 shares in the last quarter. 66.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as offers customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

