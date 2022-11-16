The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Sold by Vaughan David Investments LLC IL

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL trimmed its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,275 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,920 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Progressive were worth $497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Progressive by 10.6% during the second quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 18,608 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden grew its holdings in Progressive by 1.7% during the second quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 176,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,545,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in Progressive by 6.1% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 6,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. CNB Bank grew its holdings in Progressive by 3.3% during the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 3,928 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Progressive by 4.5% during the second quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 6,124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. 85.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Progressive alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.85, for a total transaction of $5,842,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 431,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,458,400.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Progressive news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.18, for a total transaction of $3,179,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 329,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,846,416.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 50,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.85, for a total value of $5,842,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,458,400.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 107,688 shares of company stock worth $13,069,239. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Progressive Stock Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of Progressive stock opened at $123.06 on Wednesday. The Progressive Co. has a one year low of $89.66 and a one year high of $131.00. The company has a market cap of $72.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.28, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $123.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.14.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PGR shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Progressive from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Progressive from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. TheStreet upgraded Progressive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $123.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.54.

Progressive Profile

(Get Rating)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.