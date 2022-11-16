The Scottish American Investment Company P.L.C. (LON:SAIN) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 3.50 Per Share

The Scottish American Investment Company P.L.C. (LON:SAIN – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.50 ($0.04) per share on Friday, December 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This is an increase from Scottish American Investment’s previous dividend of $3.40. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Scottish American Investment Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of LON:SAIN opened at GBX 525.31 ($6.17) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £926.13 million and a PE ratio of 562.77. Scottish American Investment has a 1 year low of GBX 434 ($5.10) and a 1 year high of GBX 548 ($6.44). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.72, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 3.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 475.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 478.52.

Scottish American Investment Company Profile

The Scottish American Investment Company P.L.C. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co and OLIM Property Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

