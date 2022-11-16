The Scottish American Investment Company P.L.C. (LON:SAIN) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 3.50 Per Share

Posted by on Nov 16th, 2022

The Scottish American Investment Company P.L.C. (LON:SAINGet Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.50 ($0.04) per share on Friday, December 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This is an increase from Scottish American Investment’s previous dividend of $3.40. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Scottish American Investment Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of LON:SAIN opened at GBX 525.31 ($6.17) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £926.13 million and a PE ratio of 562.77. Scottish American Investment has a 1 year low of GBX 434 ($5.10) and a 1 year high of GBX 548 ($6.44). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.72, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 3.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 475.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 478.52.

Scottish American Investment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Scottish American Investment Company P.L.C. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co and OLIM Property Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Dividend History for Scottish American Investment (LON:SAIN)

Receive News & Ratings for Scottish American Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scottish American Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.