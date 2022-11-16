The Singing Machine Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:MICS) Major Shareholder Bitnile Holdings, Inc. Buys 5,800 Shares

The Singing Machine Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:MICS – Get Rating) major shareholder Bitnile Holdings, Inc. bought 5,800 shares of Singing Machine stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.63 per share, for a total transaction of $26,854.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,793,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,301,590. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Bitnile Holdings, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 3rd, Bitnile Holdings, Inc. bought 400 shares of Singing Machine stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.76 per share, for a total transaction of $2,304.00.

On Tuesday, November 1st, Bitnile Holdings, Inc. bought 1,000 shares of Singing Machine stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.46 per share, for a total transaction of $5,460.00.

On Wednesday, October 26th, Bitnile Holdings, Inc. bought 500 shares of Singing Machine stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.63 per share, for a total transaction of $2,815.00.

On Monday, October 24th, Bitnile Holdings, Inc. bought 500 shares of Singing Machine stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.28 per share, for a total transaction of $2,640.00.

On Friday, October 21st, Bitnile Holdings, Inc. purchased 1,400 shares of Singing Machine stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.66 per share, with a total value of $7,924.00.

On Wednesday, October 19th, Bitnile Holdings, Inc. purchased 1,000 shares of Singing Machine stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.93 per share, with a total value of $5,930.00.

On Monday, October 17th, Bitnile Holdings, Inc. purchased 2,000 shares of Singing Machine stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.32 per share, with a total value of $12,640.00.

On Friday, October 14th, Bitnile Holdings, Inc. purchased 1,900 shares of Singing Machine stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.84 per share, with a total value of $11,096.00.

On Wednesday, October 12th, Bitnile Holdings, Inc. purchased 500 shares of Singing Machine stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.99 per share, with a total value of $2,995.00.

On Monday, October 10th, Bitnile Holdings, Inc. purchased 800 shares of Singing Machine stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.70 per share, with a total value of $4,560.00.

Singing Machine Price Performance

Singing Machine stock opened at $4.66 on Wednesday. The Singing Machine Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.39 and a 12-month high of $11.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.88.

Institutional Trading of Singing Machine

Singing Machine ( NASDAQ:MICS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.69 million for the quarter. Singing Machine had a return on equity of 2.87% and a net margin of 0.63%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Singing Machine stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Singing Machine Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:MICS – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.49% of Singing Machine at the end of the most recent quarter.

Singing Machine Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Singing Machine Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, marketing, and sale of consumer karaoke audio equipment, accessories, and musical recordings in North America, Europe, and Australia. It offers karaoke products under the Singing Machine brand; licensed karaoke microphone products under the Carpool Karaoke brand; microphone accessories and portable Bluetooth microphones under the Party Machine brand; music entertainment singing machines for children under the brand Singing Machine Kids; and karaoke music subscription services for the iOS and Android platforms, as well as a web-based download store and integrated streaming services for hardware.

Featured Stories

