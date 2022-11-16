The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Purchased by GHP Investment Advisors Inc.

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,871 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $7,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TRV. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Kings Point Capital Management boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 76.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 210 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 82.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Travelers Companies Trading Up 1.1 %

TRV traded up $1.94 on Wednesday, hitting $181.44. The company had a trading volume of 26,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,561,596. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $168.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.62. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $145.40 and a 1 year high of $187.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $42.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.12, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.66.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.14). Travelers Companies had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The company had revenue of $9.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.60 earnings per share. Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Travelers Companies from $184.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.33.

Insider Transactions at Travelers Companies

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.50, for a total transaction of $185,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,672,727.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Mojgan M. Lefebvre sold 2,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $495,731.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,696.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.50, for a total value of $185,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at $46,672,727.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,461 shares of company stock worth $8,957,674 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

