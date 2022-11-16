The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp cut its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 823,495 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 4,813 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $77,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 126.3% during the first quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 181 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 96.2% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 206 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 74.1% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 164.4% in the first quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. 61.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walt Disney stock opened at $95.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $174.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.25. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $86.28 and a 1 year high of $160.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $101.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.01.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DIS shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $122.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $137.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $150.00 price target on Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.74.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

