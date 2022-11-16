Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.08-0.09 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $303-309 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $342.54 million. Thoughtworks also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.40-$0.41 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Thoughtworks from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Thoughtworks from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Thoughtworks from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Thoughtworks from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Thoughtworks from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $15.72.

Get Thoughtworks alerts:

Thoughtworks Stock Up 14.0 %

Shares of TWKS opened at $9.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.39. Thoughtworks has a 52 week low of $7.61 and a 52 week high of $33.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.29, a PEG ratio of 51.63 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.36 and a 200-day moving average of $13.59.

Insider Buying and Selling at Thoughtworks

Thoughtworks ( NASDAQ:TWKS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.03). Thoughtworks had a negative net margin of 12.27% and a negative return on equity of 16.86%. The firm had revenue of $332.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Thoughtworks will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Angela Ferguson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.94, for a total value of $27,880.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 144,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,019,808.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Christopher Gerard Murphy sold 14,479 shares of Thoughtworks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.82, for a total value of $171,141.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,533,194.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Angela Ferguson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.94, for a total transaction of $27,880.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 144,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,019,808.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,597 shares of company stock worth $702,637. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TWKS. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Thoughtworks during the first quarter worth $31,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Thoughtworks in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Thoughtworks by 554.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 8,449 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Thoughtworks by 12,615.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 7,317 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Thoughtworks in the second quarter worth approximately $164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.71% of the company’s stock.

Thoughtworks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Thoughtworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thoughtworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.