Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. Thoughtworks had a negative net margin of 12.27% and a negative return on equity of 16.86%. The business had revenue of $332.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.52 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Thoughtworks Price Performance

Thoughtworks stock opened at $9.51 on Wednesday. Thoughtworks has a 52-week low of $7.61 and a 52-week high of $33.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.36 and a 200-day moving average of $13.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.29, a PEG ratio of 51.63 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Insider Transactions at Thoughtworks

In other news, insider Angela Ferguson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.84, for a total value of $216,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 142,755 shares in the company, valued at $1,547,464.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Christopher Gerard Murphy sold 14,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.82, for a total value of $171,141.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,533,194.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Angela Ferguson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.84, for a total transaction of $216,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 142,755 shares in the company, valued at $1,547,464.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,597 shares of company stock valued at $702,637 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Thoughtworks

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thoughtworks in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Thoughtworks in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Thoughtworks by 12,615.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 7,317 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Thoughtworks by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,713 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Thoughtworks by 554.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 8,449 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.71% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on TWKS shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Thoughtworks from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Thoughtworks from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Thoughtworks from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Thoughtworks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Thoughtworks from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.72.

Thoughtworks Company Profile

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

