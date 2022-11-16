Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III (NASDAQ:TBCP) Hits New 12-Month High at $9.96

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. (NASDAQ:TBCP – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.96 and last traded at $9.96, with a volume of 4286 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.94.

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.85.

Get Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III by 83.6% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 511,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,020,000 after buying an additional 232,744 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP grew its position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 830,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,153,000 after buying an additional 105,184 shares during the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC grew its position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 2,537,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,923,000 after buying an additional 9,173 shares during the last quarter. BCK Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III in the 1st quarter valued at $533,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III in the 1st quarter valued at $491,000. 72.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Great Falls, Virginia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.