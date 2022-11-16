Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (OTCMKTS:TWMIF) Stock Price Up 3.8%

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TWMIF – Get Rating) rose 3.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.91 and last traded at $0.91. Approximately 5,144 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 22,481 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.88.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TWMIF. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.75 to C$1.50 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.75 to C$1.60 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure to C$1.80 in a report on Tuesday.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.84 and its 200-day moving average is $0.96.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in North America. It primarily focuses on natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil operations and processing plants located in the Deep Basin, Edmonton, and Montney regions of Alberta and British Columbia.

