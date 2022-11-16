Toncoin (TON) Price Hits $1.75 on Top Exchanges

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 16th. One Toncoin coin can now be purchased for about $1.75 or 0.00010598 BTC on exchanges. Toncoin has a market cap of $8.73 billion and approximately $7.14 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Toncoin has traded up 13.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,525.70 or 1.00004461 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00006816 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 25.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00036888 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00042737 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005955 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00022450 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.57 or 0.00239431 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003774 BTC.

About Toncoin

Toncoin (TON) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 4,983,944,249 coins. Toncoin’s official website is ton.org. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain.

Buying and Selling Toncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,047,558,528 with 1,221,401,181 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 1.68278242 USD and is up 0.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 59 active market(s) with $6,306,157.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

