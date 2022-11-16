Towercrest Capital Management Raises Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Towercrest Capital Management grew its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,229 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,516 shares during the period. Towercrest Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $3,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 8.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,800,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,667 shares in the last quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3,881.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,913,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,375,000 after acquiring an additional 9,664,130 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,950,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,770,000 after acquiring an additional 572,745 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,067,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,465,000 after acquiring an additional 88,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,944,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,919,000 after acquiring an additional 966,353 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DGRO traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,167,859. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $43.67 and a 12 month high of $56.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.84.

