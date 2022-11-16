Tractor Supply (TSCO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.92 on December 6th

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st will be given a dividend of 0.92 per share by the specialty retailer on Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th.

Tractor Supply has increased its dividend payment by an average of 20.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 12 years. Tractor Supply has a dividend payout ratio of 35.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Tractor Supply to earn $10.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.4%.

NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $216.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $200.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.14. The stock has a market cap of $23.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.91. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $166.49 and a 1 year high of $241.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.03. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 54.35% and a net margin of 7.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 10,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,312,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,137 shares in the company, valued at $3,550,140. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 10,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,312,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,550,140. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 4,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.19, for a total transaction of $1,088,475.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,011,501.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,999 shares of company stock valued at $5,418,261 over the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TSCO. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 82.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 409 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter worth approximately $231,000. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 16.8% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Tractor Supply during the first quarter worth approximately $256,000. 82.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TSCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $232.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $224.00 to $219.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $233.94.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

