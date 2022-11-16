TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) CEO Sells $870,862.79 in Stock

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 14,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.13, for a total transaction of $870,862.79. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 426,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,632,517.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
TransMedics Group Stock Performance
Shares of TMDX traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 292,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,692. The company has a current ratio of 12.11, a quick ratio of 11.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $60.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.46.
TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $25.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.96 million. TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 58.78% and a negative return on equity of 46.03%. On average, equities research analysts expect that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On TransMedics Group
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of TransMedics Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $26.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.14.
About TransMedics Group
TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.
