TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) CEO Sells $870,862.79 in Stock

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 14,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.13, for a total transaction of $870,862.79. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 426,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,632,517.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of TMDX traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 292,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,692. The company has a current ratio of 12.11, a quick ratio of 11.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $60.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.46.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $25.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.96 million. TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 58.78% and a negative return on equity of 46.03%. On average, equities research analysts expect that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMDX. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in TransMedics Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TransMedics Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in TransMedics Group by 643.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in TransMedics Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in TransMedics Group by 125.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. 81.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of TransMedics Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $26.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.14.

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

