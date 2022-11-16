TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $84.00.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of TransUnion from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Bank of America lowered shares of TransUnion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $119.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of TransUnion from $95.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (down from $109.00) on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of TransUnion from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRU. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in TransUnion in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in TransUnion in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in TransUnion in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in TransUnion in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in TransUnion in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

TRU stock opened at $65.32 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. TransUnion has a 52-week low of $50.32 and a 52-week high of $120.48. The firm has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.17, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.29.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. TransUnion had a net margin of 34.48% and a return on equity of 15.58%. The business had revenue of $938.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $944.27 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.54%.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics to businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

