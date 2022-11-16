Traton (OTCMKTS:TRATF) Trading Up 2.9%

Traton SE (OTCMKTS:TRATF – Get Rating) shares were up 2.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $15.69 and last traded at $15.69. Approximately 7,300 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 211% from the average daily volume of 2,349 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Traton in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.33.

Traton Trading Down 0.6 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.83.

Traton Company Profile

Traton SE manufactures commercial vehicles worldwide. It operates in Industrial Business and Financial Services segments. The company offers light and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, such as trucks and bus chassis; vans; construction vehicles; city buses; and intercity and travel coaches, as well as spare parts and services.

Featured Articles

