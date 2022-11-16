Tredje AP fonden Boosts Stock Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Tredje AP fonden raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 67.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 86,963 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $10,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EA. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,472 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 40,876 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $5,171,000 after buying an additional 2,287 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,992 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 2,507 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,887 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. 90.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on Electronic Arts to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, July 31st. MKM Partners cut Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $131.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Electronic Arts from $144.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.76.

Electronic Arts Stock Up 0.8 %

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

NASDAQ EA traded up $1.03 on Wednesday, hitting $129.81. 22,316 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,180,497. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $123.98 and a 200 day moving average of $127.09. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.24 and a twelve month high of $143.36. The company has a market capitalization of $35.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.68%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 6,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.52, for a total transaction of $903,256.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,286,102.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 7,373 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.05, for a total value of $958,858.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,802,922.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 6,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.52, for a total value of $903,256.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,286,102.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,849 shares of company stock valued at $4,287,384. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Further Reading

