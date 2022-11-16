Tredje AP fonden Has $2.01 Million Position in onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Tredje AP fonden lessened its stake in shares of onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in onsemi were worth $2,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ON. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in onsemi by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,618,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $476,987,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478,914 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in onsemi by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,662,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,608,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494,114 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of onsemi by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,612,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,667,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352,776 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of onsemi by 2,051.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,326,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of onsemi by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,709,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $169,646,000 after purchasing an additional 963,924 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on onsemi from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on onsemi from $65.00 to $70.40 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on onsemi in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on onsemi to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on onsemi from $79.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.89.

onsemi stock traded down $3.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.70. The stock had a trading volume of 136,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,815,752. onsemi has a 12 month low of $44.76 and a 12 month high of $77.28. The company has a market capitalization of $30.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.14. onsemi had a return on equity of 43.37% and a net margin of 21.36%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. onsemi’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that onsemi will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $341,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 162,791 shares in the company, valued at $12,209,325. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total value of $143,569.11. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,559,537.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $341,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 162,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,209,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

