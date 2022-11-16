Tredje AP fonden Has $6.47 Million Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Tredje AP fonden lifted its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in KLA were worth $6,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in KLA in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. raised its holdings in KLA by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 1,398,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $446,165,000 after acquiring an additional 38,582 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. raised its holdings in KLA by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 1,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in KLA by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 826,594 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $263,749,000 after acquiring an additional 126,392 shares during the period. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

Insider Activity at KLA

In other KLA news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.34, for a total value of $1,010,672.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,917,117.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 7,736 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total transaction of $2,786,971.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 77,927 shares in the company, valued at $28,073,981.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.34, for a total transaction of $1,010,672.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,917,117.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KLA Price Performance

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KLAC. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of KLA from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of KLA from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of KLA from $420.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of KLA from $400.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of KLA from $430.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $378.28.

Shares of KLAC stock traded down $12.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $372.87. 37,834 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,919,146. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $250.20 and a fifty-two week high of $457.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $319.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $335.59. The company has a market cap of $52.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

KLA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.49%.

KLA Profile

(Get Rating)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.