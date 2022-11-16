Tredje AP fonden Makes New $3.37 Million Investment in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Tredje AP fonden acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 27,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,372,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 2,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lifted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 97.2% in the 2nd quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 104.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 2,170.0% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. 95.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank Of America (Bofa) upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $190.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.50.

Take-Two Interactive Software Trading Up 0.7 %

Take-Two Interactive Software Profile

Shares of NASDAQ TTWO traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $101.73. 26,371 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,949,560. The company has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -918.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.80. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.00 and a 52-week high of $182.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $116.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.53.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

