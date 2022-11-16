Tredje AP fonden Reduces Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Tredje AP fonden cut its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 171,498 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in NIKE were worth $17,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 7.6% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 104,831 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $14,106,000 after acquiring an additional 7,415 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 5.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 418,919 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $42,813,000 after purchasing an additional 22,855 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 33.3% during the second quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 4.8% during the first quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 0.3% during the first quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 592,823 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $79,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. 64.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NKE stock traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $106.05. 125,637 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,335,479. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.12. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.22 and a 12-month high of $177.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.64.

NIKE Increases Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.08% and a net margin of 11.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 34.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. BNP Paribas cut NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet cut NIKE from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on NIKE from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. HSBC cut their price objective on NIKE to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $120.00 price objective on NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.96.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $550,261.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $5,632,926.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

