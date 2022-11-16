Tremor International (LON:TRMR) Hits New 12-Month Low at $268.00

Tremor International Ltd (LON:TRMR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 268 ($3.15) and last traded at GBX 291.73 ($3.43), with a volume of 4287402 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 379 ($4.45).

Tremor International Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market cap of £416.75 million and a P/E ratio of 1,010.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 327.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 379.46.

Get Tremor International alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tremor International news, insider Yaniv Carmi sold 130,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 350 ($4.11), for a total value of £457,191 ($537,239.72). In other news, insider Ofer Druker sold 12,526 shares of Tremor International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 406 ($4.77), for a total transaction of £50,855.56 ($59,759.76). Also, insider Yaniv Carmi sold 130,626 shares of Tremor International stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 350 ($4.11), for a total transaction of £457,191 ($537,239.72). Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 185,520 shares of company stock worth $67,272,534.

Tremor International Company Profile

Tremor International Ltd. provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies in order to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tremor International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tremor International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.