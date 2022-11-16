Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN) Stake Cut by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its position in Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,129,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,215,986 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 6.99% of Tricon Residential worth $198,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TCN. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in Tricon Residential in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tricon Residential in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in Tricon Residential in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tricon Residential in the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Tricon Residential in the 2nd quarter worth about $158,000. 52.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tricon Residential Stock Performance

Shares of TCN stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.02. The stock had a trading volume of 9,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,339,072. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Tricon Residential Inc. has a one year low of $7.83 and a one year high of $17.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion and a PE ratio of 3.82.

Tricon Residential Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be given a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Tricon Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.66%.

TCN has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Tricon Residential from C$23.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Tricon Residential from $11.75 to $12.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Tricon Residential from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Citigroup raised Tricon Residential from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Tricon Residential from $16.50 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.86.

Tricon Residential Profile

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

