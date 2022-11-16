Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Sold by Delta Asset Management LLC TN

Delta Asset Management LLC TN cut its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 279,112 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,867 shares during the period. Truist Financial accounts for about 1.5% of Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $13,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 1,746.5% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 794 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. 73.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TFC has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $48.50 to $47.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.85.

Truist Financial Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of TFC stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $45.94. 89,919 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,990,912. The firm has a market cap of $60.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.07. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $40.01 and a 1 year high of $68.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.82 and a 200 day moving average of $47.09.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 26.16%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.71%.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. The firm operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. The Consumer Banking and Wealth segment consists of Retail Community Banking, National Consumer Finance, Services, Payments, Wealth Management and Banking Products and Professional Services and Mortgage Banking.

