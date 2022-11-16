Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Sold by Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,696 shares during the period. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $3,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the first quarter worth $27,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 54.9% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in Truist Financial by 1,746.5% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 794 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in Truist Financial by 58.7% during the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on TFC. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $48.50 to $47.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.85.

Truist Financial Trading Down 0.1 %

TFC traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $46.28. The company had a trading volume of 61,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,990,912. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $61.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.09. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $40.01 and a 1 year high of $68.95.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 26.16%. Truist Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.71%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. The firm operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. The Consumer Banking and Wealth segment consists of Retail Community Banking, National Consumer Finance, Services, Payments, Wealth Management and Banking Products and Professional Services and Mortgage Banking.

Featured Articles

