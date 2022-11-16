Truist Financial Lowers Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) Price Target to $36.00

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Truist Financial to $36.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 25.30% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Highwoods Properties in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.
Highwoods Properties Stock Down 2.5 %
HIW traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 955,229. Highwoods Properties has a 1 year low of $24.51 and a 1 year high of $47.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.90 and its 200-day moving average is $32.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 166.7% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties during the second quarter worth $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Highwoods Properties by 157.1% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Highwoods Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.
