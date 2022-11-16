Truist Financial Lowers Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) Price Target to $36.00

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Truist Financial to $36.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 25.30% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Highwoods Properties in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

Get Highwoods Properties alerts:

Highwoods Properties Stock Down 2.5 %

HIW traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 955,229. Highwoods Properties has a 1 year low of $24.51 and a 1 year high of $47.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.90 and its 200-day moving average is $32.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Highwoods Properties

In other Highwoods Properties news, CEO Theodore J. Klinck purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.25 per share, for a total transaction of $141,250.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,962,071.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Jeffrey Douglas Miller bought 1,000 shares of Highwoods Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.25 per share, with a total value of $28,250.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 116,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,290,616.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Theodore J. Klinck purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.25 per share, for a total transaction of $141,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,962,071.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $210,315 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 166.7% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties during the second quarter worth $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Highwoods Properties by 157.1% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Highwoods Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Highwoods Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highwoods Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.