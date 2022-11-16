Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

TFC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Truist Financial to $52.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Truist Financial from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Truist Financial from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.85.

TFC traded down $0.80 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.53. The company had a trading volume of 7,127,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,727,977. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.08. The company has a market capitalization of $60.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Truist Financial has a one year low of $40.01 and a one year high of $68.95.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.05). Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 26.16%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Truist Financial will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TFC. Montchanin Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Montchanin Asset Management LLC now owns 11,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 66.6% during the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 446,413 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,557,000 after buying an additional 178,400 shares in the last quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 21.5% in the third quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,819 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 12.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 907,684 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,521,000 after acquiring an additional 101,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its position in Truist Financial by 4.5% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 47,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,070,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. The firm operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. The Consumer Banking and Wealth segment consists of Retail Community Banking, National Consumer Finance, Services, Payments, Wealth Management and Banking Products and Professional Services and Mortgage Banking.

