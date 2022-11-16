Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Trading Down 10.9%

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 10.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $26.67 and last traded at $27.11. 96,106 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 962,535 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.43.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Twist Bioscience from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Twist Bioscience from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Twist Bioscience from $43.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th.

The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.98 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.17.

In other news, insider William Banyai sold 1,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.94, for a total transaction of $53,473.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 256,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,769,311.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, SVP Paula Green sold 8,514 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total transaction of $318,679.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,199 shares in the company, valued at $531,468.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider William Banyai sold 1,275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.94, for a total value of $53,473.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 256,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,769,311.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 10,486 shares of company stock valued at $394,844 over the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 3.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Twist Bioscience by 23.6% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Twist Bioscience by 12.4% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Twist Bioscience by 4.4% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Twist Bioscience by 101.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter.

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

