UBS Group AG Boosts Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

UBS Group AG lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,371,892 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,349,542 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $527,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 128,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,705,000 after acquiring an additional 56,060 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 8,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 448.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 34,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 28,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,417,000.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SHY remained flat at $81.25 on Wednesday. 169,054 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,996,286. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $80.56 and a 1-year high of $85.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $81.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.19.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.141 per share. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.