UBS Group AG Cuts Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

UBS Group AG lessened its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,787,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 284,479 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.41% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $966,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 15,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,409,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 54,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,828,000 after buying an additional 2,205 shares in the last quarter. Boston Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Overbrook Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $639,000. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 6,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $1.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $364.53. 69,858 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,046,745. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $319.87 and a 1 year high of $441.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $348.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $360.36.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.