UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Stake Lifted by Cibc World Market Inc.

Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) by 47.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 649,984 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 208,153 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $10,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in UBS Group by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 36,834 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of UBS Group by 51.6% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,543 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 8,689 shares in the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its holdings in UBS Group by 849.4% in the first quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 157,324 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,096,000 after purchasing an additional 140,753 shares during the period. NatWest Group plc bought a new position in UBS Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,309,000. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in UBS Group by 368.1% during the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 84,661 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after buying an additional 66,575 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UBS Group stock opened at $18.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $64.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.12. UBS Group AG has a 12 month low of $13.80 and a 12 month high of $21.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.34.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UBS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of UBS Group from CHF 21 to CHF 22 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com lowered UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on UBS Group from CHF 20 to CHF 20.70 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on UBS Group from CHF 19 to CHF 20 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on UBS Group from CHF 15 to CHF 14 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.82.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

