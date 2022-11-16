UBS Group Analysts Give Alstom (EPA:ALO) a €37.00 Price Target

Alstom (EPA:ALO – Get Rating) has been given a €37.00 ($38.14) price target by UBS Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 54.94% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €33.00 ($34.02) price objective on shares of Alstom in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €18.50 ($19.07) price objective on shares of Alstom in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €37.00 ($38.14) price objective on shares of Alstom in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €30.00 ($30.93) price objective on shares of Alstom in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €37.00 ($38.14) price target on shares of Alstom in a report on Tuesday, July 26th.

Alstom Price Performance

Shares of Alstom stock traded down €0.55 ($0.57) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting €23.88 ($24.62). 2,471,281 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 713,618. Alstom has a twelve month low of €25.65 ($26.44) and a twelve month high of €37.37 ($38.53). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €19.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of €22.07.

About Alstom

Alstom SA offers solutions for rail transport industry in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers rolling stock solutions for people movers and monorails, light rails, metros, commuter trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives; asset optimization, connectivity, digital passenger, and security and city mobility solutions; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

