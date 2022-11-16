UBS Group Boosts Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Price Target to $48.00

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by UBS Group to $48.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 2.94% from the stock’s previous close.

OZK has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Bank OZK to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bank OZK in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

Bank OZK Stock Down 2.5 %

OZK traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,065,779. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Bank OZK has a 1 year low of $34.79 and a 1 year high of $51.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.28 and its 200-day moving average is $40.43.

Institutional Trading of Bank OZK

Bank OZK ( NASDAQ:OZK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.10). Bank OZK had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 43.58%. The company had revenue of $323.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Bank OZK will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Bank OZK by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 420,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,630,000 after purchasing an additional 61,583 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bank OZK in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $510,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Bank OZK by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 822,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,538,000 after purchasing an additional 61,936 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Bank OZK by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,694,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,184,000 after purchasing an additional 442,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC raised its position in Bank OZK by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 129,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,127,000 after buying an additional 4,084 shares during the last quarter. 78.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bank OZK

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. It accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. The company also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

