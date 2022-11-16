UBS Group Raises Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Price Target to $170.00

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) had its target price upped by analysts at UBS Group from $158.00 to $170.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.30% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Walmart from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Erste Group Bank raised Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Walmart from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Walmart from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Walmart from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.90.

NYSE WMT opened at $147.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $400.19 billion, a PE ratio of 29.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.52. Walmart has a fifty-two week low of $117.27 and a fifty-two week high of $160.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $135.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $152.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.80 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.36%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Walmart will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total value of $34,457,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 283,200,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,033,569,571.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.63, for a total value of $1,316,696.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,497,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,139,425.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total value of $34,457,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 283,200,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,033,569,571.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,229,106 shares of company stock valued at $168,141,427 over the last three months. Company insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in Walmart during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 112.0% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 442.9% during the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

