UiPath (NYSE:PATH) PT Lowered to $27.50 at Credit Suisse Group

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $30.00 to $27.50 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the healthcare company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 105.07% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on PATH. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of UiPath from $40.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on UiPath from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Barclays downgraded UiPath from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Mizuho downgraded UiPath from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on UiPath from $45.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.13.

Get UiPath alerts:

UiPath Price Performance

NYSE:PATH opened at $13.41 on Wednesday. UiPath has a 1 year low of $10.40 and a 1 year high of $56.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.51. The company has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.76 and a beta of 0.46.

Insider Transactions at UiPath

UiPath ( NYSE:PATH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 6th. The healthcare company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.06. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 19.19% and a negative net margin of 42.98%. The business had revenue of $242.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that UiPath will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $450,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,347,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,235,935.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.10, for a total value of $25,410.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 395,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,788,175.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $450,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,347,266 shares in the company, valued at $20,235,935.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,500 shares of company stock worth $964,209. Company insiders own 31.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of UiPath

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its position in UiPath by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 12,148 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in UiPath by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,484 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in UiPath by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,163 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in UiPath by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,249 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in UiPath by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 92,324 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. 51.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UiPath Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for UiPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UiPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.