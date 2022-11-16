Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Sold by Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. cut its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,374 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in Unilever by 13.3% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 5,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 102,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,711,000 after purchasing an additional 16,986 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in Unilever by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group raised its holdings in Unilever by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 185,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,515,000 after buying an additional 2,828 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in Unilever by 1.5% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 48,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after buying an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Unilever stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.33. 24,711 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,899,728. Unilever PLC has a 52 week low of $42.44 and a 52 week high of $54.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a $0.4211 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Berenberg Bank raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. DZ Bank lowered Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Unilever from $42.75 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

