Uniswap (UNI) Hits Market Capitalization of $4.50 Billion

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 16th. Uniswap has a total market capitalization of $4.50 billion and $131.64 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Uniswap token can currently be purchased for about $5.90 or 0.00035641 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Uniswap has traded 22.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0849 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.18 or 0.00345373 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00023371 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001765 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00004321 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00006007 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001126 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00018238 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000329 BTC.

About Uniswap

Uniswap (UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 762,209,327 tokens. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Uniswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 762,209,326.5354977 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 6.30388142 USD and is up 4.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 524 active market(s) with $162,370,795.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

