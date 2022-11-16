United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Bought by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,771 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 46.1% in the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 60.0% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the second quarter worth about $36,000. 59.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on UPS shares. Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 target price on United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $232.00 to $187.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $223.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.94.

NYSE:UPS traded down $2.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $178.93. The company had a trading volume of 25,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,312,384. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.82. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.87 and a 12-month high of $233.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $24.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.34 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 71.90% and a net margin of 11.07%. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.65%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

